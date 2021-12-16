PPHM to host ribbon cutting ceremony for new Education Credit Union History Studio

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) and the Education Credit Union are celebrating a new history studio for the Credit Union with a Chamber Ribbon Cutting ceremony at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, according to PPHM.

The ceremony will be held in the Education Credit Union History Studio inside PPHM, which can be rented out to host schools groups, birthday parties, meetings, and more events, PPHM stated.

“At ECU, we firmly believe that when you learn more, you live more. PPHM s stated role of It is the sacred duty of ours to collect the record of life here and hand this on to the children of the future, is a perfect demonstration of this principle.” said Eric Jenkins, President/CEO, Education Credit Union.

“We are very proud to partner with PPHM and help provide a vibrant space to feature WTAMU students’ artwork and an inviting place for area teachers and school children to gather and learn while visiting the museum. This room is also a great space for our community to enjoy for birthday parties, business meetings, and so much more. The featured artwork will rotate, and visitors will want to keep coming back to see what's new," concluded Jenkins.

The new space includes art created by WTAMU art students and alumni, with PPHM stating, “The purpose of this room is to help meet the communities needs by providing an inviting place for area teachers and school children to gather and learn while visiting the museum.”

“Education Credit Union and the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum have a long-standing partnership. The culmination of this partnership is evident in the Education Credit Union History Studio,” said Buster Ratliff, Director of Operations, CFTP.

“The Education Credit Union and PPHM both share the belief that communities are stronger when we work together, and that shared value is shown in this new community gathering place. We are thankful for their continued support of not only PPHM but also in their continued emphasis on community development.”

For more information on PPHM or the new renovated studio visit, panhandleplains.org.