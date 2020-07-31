Pondaseta Brewing Co. releases Park Road 5 Pale Ale; all proceeds go to 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pondaseta Brewing Company is known around these parts for crafting some pretty good beer, but they are also quickly becoming known for giving back to the community.

“When we opened, we wanted to set out to help our community in every way that we can,” said Pondaseta Brewing Company Co-Owner Trever Martin.

One of those is the recent release of their “Park Road 5 Pale Ale,” which for the second year in a row, all proceeds go toward the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center, benefiting local cancer survivors.

“A local business coming together to help local people. In total, you’re supporting local by being part of this program. So yeah, local helping local, that’s what we’re all about,” said 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center Director Ryan Parnell.

Because of the partnership, Pondaseta donated close to $6,000 last year and they hope to give even more this year.

“Last year it went really great. People loved the beer and we were like, ‘let’s make a can this year where people can come get six-packs.’ We’re pretty pumped about that,” said Martin.

Recently, the survivorship center had to cancel their annual 24 Hours in the Canyon Bike Race due to COVID-19 concerns, making this partnership even more special to Parnell and the rest of his team at the survivorship center.

“Now more than ever, our survivors need us. It’s important to support our activities that we have, like the release of Park Road 5 to help us help those local cancer survivors,” said Parnell.

“24 hours is a great foundation, helping our community. We love working with Ryan and his team. It’s a great partnership and we want to do it from here on out if we can,” said Martin.

Park Road 5 is available for purchase and can be picked up via drive-thru at Pondaseta Brewing, which is located at 7500 Southwest 45th Avenue in Amarillo.

More from MyHighPlains.com: