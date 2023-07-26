AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center announced that the Paul F. & Virginia J. Engler Foundation recently donated $350,000 to support the completion of DHDC’s “Discover Through Time” exhibit.

The exhibit, a news release read, “aims to transport visitors on an immersive journey through our region’s past by showcasing the ecological history of our land.” The support funds from the foundation will allow DHDC to complete the educational exhibit for the community.

“Being part of this exhibit has special significance to me.” Foundation Board of Directors, Foundation Chairman and President/CEO Paul Engler expressed in the release. “I had the opportunity to attend the initial dedication of the Discovery Center when it first opened nearly 50 years ago. At that time, I never dreamed of one day being part of a major effort to assist in the ‘Discover Through Time’ exhibit. The Discovery Center certainly has met the test of time and we are thankful for being part of the Center’s efforts to provide learning experiences for all ages.”

“We are immensely grateful to the Paul F. & Virginia J. Engler Foundation for their exceptional

generosity and belief in our mission,” said Wendy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of the Don Harrington Discovery Center. “Their contribution truly displays the importance of providing interactive and informal learning experiences for families and children of all ages to set them up for a life of learning.”

The release detailed that DHDC in partnership with the Paul F. Virginia J. Engler Foundation “are committed to creating a lasting impact on the community, fostering a love of learning, and inspiring generations for many years to come.”