AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Pantex announced that it will join with the Amarillo Area Foundation on Wednesday to present a total of $150,000 in grant funding to 16 nonprofit organizations in the Texas Panhandle through the Consolidated Nuclear Security Pantex Community Investment Fund.

According to event information, CNS will announce the grant recipients on Wednesday at the Amarillo Area Foundation on South Polk Street at 10 a.m. The 2023 grant recipients, said organizers, were determined by an employee committee.

Pantex noted that with the 2023 grant awards, the program will have distributed a grand total of more than $1.22 million since its beginning.