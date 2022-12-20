AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Restaurant Association donated $29,000 to Panhandle Culinary Arts Programs.

In a check presentation ceremony on Tuesday afternoon the association gave checks to schools in Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD, Herford ISD and meals on wheels.

Panhandle restaurant association raises money throughout the year from their community golf event and restaurant round-ups.

“This is where our money goes, its the generosity of our community to participate and come and celebrate the restaurant community that we’re able to give back, said Jennifer Bara, Chair for the Panhandle chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association.”

The organization wants to give back to the community and help area youth fulfill their passion and potential career plans.

“We want to promote our industry, they all go to the state level and they organize cooking teams, said Bara. “We just want to be that place where they can say hey, I need something, you know to compete at the highest level, and we want to be that place where we can give to them. So they don’t have limits on their opportunities in the culinary world.”

The funds will be used in various ways including buying new equipment, better ingredients and preparing for local and statewide competitions.

“We’re really delighted to receive these funds from the panhandle restaurant association,” said Larry Garicia, culinary instructor at AmTech Career Academy. “It’s going to help us a great deal with our student instructional practice and competition preparedness.”

Students and teachers from Canyon ISD said it means a lot to have community support.

“It feels great to have our program supported by our community by the restaurants and restaurant association,” said Kimberly Sharber, Canyon ISD culinary arts teacher. “It’s good for the kids to feel like our community is investing in them, not just their teachers, not just their school district but actually supporting them and their craft.”