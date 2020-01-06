Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum offers a glimpse into Texas’ past

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum has been offering a glimpse into our state’s past for nearly 90 years.

“If you haven’t been here, you’re missing out, and if you haven’t been here in a while, then you need to come back and get your memory refreshed,” Bill Mercer, the Associate Director for Curatorial Affairs and Curator of Art, said.

Mercer explained the PPHM is one of the largest museums in the state.​ ​Even if you have been to the museum before, odds are you weren’t able to take everything in.

“We have paleontology, we have archaeology, we have natural history…Here I’m standing in the midst of a wonderful collection of old cars. We have Native American objects and we also have a wonderful art collection,” Mercer said.

​One of the sections is dedicated to Route 66, a crucial part of our history here on the High Plains.​

“If you’re going to define this part of the Panhandle, you can’t start talking about it without Route 66, without talking about the beginnings of it with the dust bowl era you know and then on up until today with the interstate,” Mercer said.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For admission prices, click here.​

