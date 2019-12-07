Breaking News
One dead, another injured after store employee shoots robbery suspects, police say

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum holds annual Christmas Open House

Heart of the High Plains
Posted: / Updated:

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is having it’s annual Christmas Open House today.

For more than 40 years this event has been the kick-off of the Christmas season in Canyon.

Admission is free with the option to donate $1 or one canned food item that will go to the High Plains Food Bank.

“We have Santa and Mrs. Claus here, they’re going to ask the children what they want for Christmas and we’re going to have all sorts of Christmas fun. There’s crafts to be made in the basement new backdrops for family photos and it’s just a really great Christmas time here,” said Stephanie Price, Marketing Director for Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

Meaghan Collier emceed tonight’s event.

If you could not make it to tonight’s open house there will be another one tomorrow starting at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss