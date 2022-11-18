AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo announced that the Panhandle Gives campaign started with a bang as Enterprise 33 Inc., Market 33, Fiesta Foods, and Top Value have already raised $30,000 for three local organizations.

Officials detailed that Enterprise 33 is set to present the checks to Advo Companies Inc., Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo, and Meals on Wheels in Pampa at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18 at Market 33, located at 5811 S. Western.

The owner of Enterprise 33, Jarrett Copheranham explained that the campaign aims to help as many people as possible through the charities that are receiving the funds, according to officials.

Officials added that the Executive Director of the Maverick, Donna Soria said that “she is grateful for the store coming up with this idea because they have made it easy for many of their customers to participate in the campaign.”

The campaign officially begins on Nov. 21 and will run until Nov. 29. For more information on the Panhandle Gives campaign click here.