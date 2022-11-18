AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The 2022 Panhandle Gives campaign is expected to start on Monday and run through “Giving Tuesday” on Nov. 29. Nonprofits across the High Plains use the opportunity to raise funds and possibly have a percentage of donations matched by the Amarillo Area Foundation’s Amplification Fund.

According to organizers, the Panhandle Gives campaign is an effort from the AAF to, “support, empower, and encourage collaboration among nonprofits across the 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.” All donations raised by the organizations during the campaign are kept by those organizations and intended to be put towards programs and services for communities.

Nonprofits eligible to receive a grant from AAF are qualified to participate in Panhandle Gives, as noted on the website. For 2022, those registered nonprofits include:

Family Support Services of Amarillo, Inc.

Cactus Nazarene Ministry Center

Kind House Ukraine Bakery

Life Challenge of Amarillo

Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch

Organizers noted that participating nonprofits that raise at least $250 will receive a percentage match of the total amount from the Amplification Fund, which consists of funds from foundations, corporate sponsors, and individual donors.

As mentioned in previous reports from MyHighPlains.com, the Panhandle Gives reported raising over $5 million for area organizations in 2021. In 2022, even before the official start of the campaign, at least $30,000 has been raised for a number of local organizations through donations from businesses.

More information and resources on how to donate can be found on the Panhandle Gives website.

