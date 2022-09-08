Display of American flags for each person that lost their life in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Panhandle Community Services announced that its Senior Corp program, alongside Coffee Memorial Blood Center, will host a blood donation event to honor the lives that were lost on Sept. 11 in Pennsylvania, by offering a commemorative windchime to donors who give blood on Friday and Monday at 1309 SW 8th Ave.

The wind chimes were inspired by a 9/11 memorial in Somerset County, Pa., called the “Tower of Voices” containing 40 distinct wind chimes representing the 40 lives lost that day. According to PCS, the goal of the Day of Remembrance Blood Drive will be to collect 40 units of whole blood in honor of those who lost their lives in Pennsylvania.

PCS also said that other community partners will be around with resources and information for those coming to donate on Friday, Sept. 9, or Monday, Sept. 12. On Friday, a Revivify Coffee Truck and a free Bluebell ice cream bar will be at the donation site, and on Monday both breakfast and lunch will be available from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. via Gibby’s Food Truck.

Organizers said that those wishing to participate in the blood donation event may sign up using one of the following links:

“We must never forget,” said Annette Lusk, a volunteer coordinator for PCS, “This is an opportunity for all of our community members to give back.”

More information on Panhandle Community Services, the agency’s events, services, and community participation opportunities can be found on its website.