AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Panhandle Community Services announced that on Friday, it will join with its sponsor Chicago Title at the Amarillo Country Club to auction decorated Christmas trees during its Festival of Trees event.

According to organizers, the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature dinner and drinks as well as a silent auction and the live Christmas tree auction. Tickets for the event can be purchased on the organization’s website, or by calling 806-342-6142, for $85 each.

The proceeds from the event, said PCS, will go toward supporting the organization’s efforts to help families out of poverty in the Texas Panhandle region. Its programs include providing help for housing, utilities, and weatherization as well as mentoring through family development and career coaching. The organization also offers transportation programs for rural community members to have easier access to medical appointments, work, and other necessities.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, PCS also recently joined with the Amarillo Public Library to offer informational and assistance events for those seeking to get health insurance coverage during the open enrollment season. Those events will be free and open to the public and have been scheduled through Jan. 13, 2024.