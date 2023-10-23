AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Panhandle Community Services announced that it is accepting applications for the general veterans’ assistance program as well as for its “Restoring America’s Heroes” project, after being awarded $700,000 through the Texas Veterans Commission.

The TVC award, said PCS, will offer assistance for eligible veterans and surviving spouses for critical home repairs, including HVAC, electrical, plumbing, roofs, doors, windows, refrigerators, and stoves. Further, the funds will help to modify homes for accessibility purposes, including updates to bathrooms, walkways, and ramps.

Low-income veterans, said PCS, will also be able to apply for assistance with rent, deposits, fees, mortgage payments, utility bills, internet, phone, car repairs, and restorative dental care.

According to PCS, residents of the Texas Panhandle can apply at their closest PCS center, which can be located through the agency’s website. Further, those seeking other information about the “Restoring America’s Heroes” project can call 806-654-2036, and those seeking information about general veterans’ assistance can call 806-342-6135.

This comes after the TVC announced grant funding awards to 11 organizations around the FVA Panhandle Region in September, which included presenting a total of $3,665,000 in grants to agencies and organizations around the region. Both PCS and Family Support Services of Amarillo received awards from the grant program that were announced at the time. Other information on the TVC grant program can be found on its website.