AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pampa Mayor Lance DeFever challenged Borger Mayor Karen Felker to a Salvation Army ‘Ring Off.’

During the holiday season, Salvation Army has its Red Kettle Campaign which raises money to provide for those in poverty and currently facing challenges.

“With their Christmas drive and the things, they do for kids. This is their most important fundraising time of the year,” said Lance DeFever Pampa Mayor. “I’ve been an advocate of the salvation army for a long long time and I know they do a lot of wonderful work and I just want to try and do anything I can to help them.”

The money raised is distributed to those in the local community. Money can be used to buy food, clothes, toys and gifts for those in need.

“I contribute to salvation army because my family at one point many years ago they were helped by the salvation army,” said Karen Felker Borger Mayor. “So that’s why I’ve always supported them in my family.

The competition will run until Dec.24., and the city that raises the most money wins.

The loser of the ‘Ring off’ will have to pose for a picture with the winning city’s mascot.

“I really want my Pampa people to show up because I would rather not have to have my picture made with a Borger bulldog,” stated DeFever. “I just want to tell Borger don’t make me get a picture with a Pampa Harvester, said Felker”.

You can volunteer to ring the bell online. Donations for the Salvation Army are accepted online or in person. When giving, specify which city you would like your donation to go to.