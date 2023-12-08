TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – Oklahoma Panhandle State University announced that its OPSU Coat Closet and Food Pantry is open for students and now located in the Student Union Building with the assistance of the Academic Resource Center and Student Government Association.

The OPSU Coat Closet and Food Pantry aims to help provide students with winter clothing and boost resources available for those facing food insecurity. As noted by OPSU, a recent $500 donation from Invenergy will be earmarked to help purchase coats to aid that effort.

“Thank you to our friends at Invenergy for supporting the OPSU Coat Closet and Food Pantry,” said University President Dr. Julie Dinger, “This time of year is especially challenging for those with food insecurity, and this gift will help SGA provide support to their fellow students.”

This donation comes after the recent relocation of the OPSU Coat Closet and Food Pantry to the Student Union Building, which ARC Coordinator MaKenze Anderson said will enhance student accessibility alongside regular weekly hours for operation. Further, Anderson noted that the ARC will ensure accessibility for students who may need assistance.

Dean of Student Services, Laura Hutchinson commented, “I’m delighted in the initiative shown by SGA to ensure students who have need can get access to warm clothing this winter. Students were quick to volunteer their time to staff it, and I think they see it as part of the broader mission of SGA to serve all OPSU students, on or off campus. I’m very proud of their leadership.”

OPSU noted that those interested in contributing to the OPSU Coat Closet and Food Pantry can make donations of food, coats, or monetary contributions to the ARC or through the Aggie Care’s account.