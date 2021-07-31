Northside Toy Drive hosts Chillin’ & Grillin’ Family BBQ event, benefits area families and kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Northside Toy Drive hosted its second Chillin’ & Grillin’ Family BBQ today at the Thompson Park Lake House.

“This is the kickoff to our season of giving,” said Elton Bradley II, NSTD founder and president. “We are excited to offer some family fun in the sun before we gear up for the Christmas season”

The organization provided DJ’s and food trucks, while families and other partner organizations brought grills, tents, chairs and blankets.

NTSD also hosted free mini camps for kids in grades 3-8, a mental health breakfast and giveaways. Amarillo Police participated in the event grilling up hot dogs and hamburgers.

Organizers said the event is also a chance for NSTD supporters to purchase their table for the Black Tie Affair formal event to be held in December.

“We had to cancel the Black Tie Affair last year due to COVID restrictions, so I’m excited to say that we are back and ready to party with purpose,” said Bradley. “We are bringing some of the best entertainment from across the country to Amarillo.”



