New program helping kids with incarcerated parents

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A collaboration among Bank of America, Family Support Services, and Opportunity Plan is offering a new mentorship program for kids.

It is called Road to Hope, an innovative new program that will pair children of incarcerated parents with mentors.

There is also the potential for scholarships.

The program is funded by a $50,000 grant to help increase economic mobility and mentoring and support services for one of Amarillo’s most at-risk populations.

“I hope that in terms of young kids in this situation, I just want them to know that where they came from doesn’t have to define where they’re going and so, that’s really what road to hope is all about,” said Senior Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager, Natalie Woods.

The event today was held at the Bank of America Medical Financial Center.