MTK Memorial Blood Drive held today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The annual MTK Memorial Blood Drive was held today.

The blood drive is put on by the MTK Foundation and is held in memory of Madison Taylor Knebushch, who was diagnosed and lost her battle with pediatric cancer.

The MTK Foundation offers support and resources for families affected by pediatric cancer so that they can keep the focus on their child.

“I don’t think people really realize the importance of blood until they need it and they’re very appreciative when it’s there,” said Shannon Knebusch, MTK Foundation board member. “When you’re a cancer patient, you could receive blood monthly when you become neutropenic. So, it’s very important that blood is available for these pediatric cancer patients, and really all cancer patients.”

Donor got a free long-sleeved winter t-shirt and an MTK shirt.

