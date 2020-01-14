AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The MTK Memorial Blood Drive is tomorrow.

It starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

The blood drive is put on by the MTK Foundation and is held in memory of Madison Taylor Knebushch, who was diagnosed and lost her battle with pediatric cancer.

The MTK Foundation offers support and resources for families affected by pediatric cancer so that they can keep the focus on their child.

Every donor gets a free long-sleeved winter t-shirt, and an MTK shirt.