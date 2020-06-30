Mission trip brings aspiring social media influencers to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 50 states in 50 days is the type of mission trip aspiring social media influencers are on.

Christy Fopma and Ethan Carbonaro of The Monte Carbo Project is hoping to spread positivity during the pandemic.

“Chaos, confusion, opinion all this just negativity so having those encouraging and positive stories and see people doing good and when you see those stories it makes your day better,” Fopma explained.

For their 10th day on the road, the duo’s journey landed them in Texas at the High Plains Food Bank.

“They just do so much good and we’re really happy to be here during our one day in Texas,” Carbonaro explained.

As one-day volunteers at the food bank, they both got to work and packed up produce to distribute at Amarillo College. Their audience? Hundreds of people tuning in to their Twitch live stream.

“It’s a little bit selfish but we just want to be a part of the good that we’re doing but we also want to use them as an example of ways other people can get involved in their local communities as well as inspire them to do good in general,” Carbonaro explained.

Their next stop is in Oklahoma and both said no matter the task their mission to always use the power of social media for good.

