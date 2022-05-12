AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with Panhandle Paws for Hope, a group of Crockett Middle School students chose to raise funds to donate to the organization for the second year in a row, which resulted in a donation of over $3,400.

The group from Crockett is led by 7th-grade social studies teacher Tanner Estes, according to Panhandle Paws for Hope, and focuses on promoting community involvement and service. The group chooses to raise funds for a charity each spring. As the students did last year, they chose Panhandle Paws for Hope as their favored charity, and raised over $3,400 in a week’s time.

“Too many times we only hear about the negative concerning kids,” noted a Panhandle Paws for Hope representative in the donation announcement, “This is inspiring and motivating to see these kids work so hard.”

The organization said a representative would visit Crockett Middle School on Thursday morning, alongside a few animals, in order to receive the donation check.