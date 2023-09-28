AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — McDonald’s is set to present a check to Faith City Mission on Sept. 28 following its latest Gives Back Day, which McDonald’s officials said “was a great success as our community raised several thousand dollars.”

A previous report from MyHighPlains.com noted that Gives Back Day was established to help give back to local nonprofit charities.

A portion of the sales made at McDonald’s on Sept. 19 went toward Faith City Mission to further aid in its goal of providing shelter, food and clothing to those in need in the Amarillo area.

Visit the Faith City Mission website for more information on the nonprofit organization.