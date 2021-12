AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - In what the organization described as an effort to engage donors and supporters to raise "much-needed funds" for year-round services, the Salvation Army announced its countrywide bell-ringing challenge for Friday, Dec. 3.

“It’s that time again and we’re all thinking about Christmas. Between 3 and 7 PM on December 3, I want to challenge you to go out and raise more money than I do at a Salvation Army kettle in your community,” said Salvation Army USE National Commander Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, “I’m going to be standing at my local Walmart store, and if you have a Walmart in your community that’s a great place to start. If not, you can ring at your best kettle location. Last year we raised more than half a million dollars in the four-hour window during the challenge.”