McDonald’s invites support for Wesley Community Center of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT0 – McDonald’s announced that the charity due to benefit from its ‘Gives Back Days’ promotion will be the Amarillo Wesley Community Center (AWCC), a neighborhood center that aims to provide educational, recreational, and spiritual activities for those of all ages and backgrounds.

As part of the promotion, McDonald’s said that on Tuesday, Jan. 25, a portion of all sales at participating locations in Amarillo and Canyon will go to benefit the AWCC.

“The Wesley Community Center’s mission is to maximize individual potential and community empowerment,” said McDonald’s Director of Marketing Brandon Clavel, “Through our Gives Back promotion, McDonald’s is also focusing on community empowerment, so we felt this was a perfect fit.”