AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm announced that it will partner with the High Plains Food Bank in an effort to fight hunger in the community during the upcoming holidays, and will round out the final weekend of its 16th operating season by donating half of its pumpkin proceeds to the organization.

“This is our last weekend of the Fall Season and we wanted to give everyone an opportunity to

come out and give back to our wonderful community,” said Maxwell`s Pumpkin Farm owner

Larry Borger. “So, just like last year, we are going to sell the rest of our pumpkins for only $1

each and give half of all the proceeds to the High Plains Food Bank.”

The company said that every pumpkin of every size and variety will cost only $1 on Saturday and Sunday, with no purchase limits. However, admission to Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm will still be required. There will also be tickets for sale for helicopter rides over the farm, as well as the last fireworks show for the season on Saturday evening.

“Come out, pick as many pumpkins as you like, pay only $1 each for them, and help some of

our neighbors this holiday season,” said Borger. “Every dollar donated will provide 14 meals this

Thanksgiving for residents throughout our region struggling with food insecurity.”

As noted by Borger, the farm will welcome visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The farm, as previously noted on MyHighPlains.com, features its pumpkin patch as well as more than 30 attractions and a giant maze.