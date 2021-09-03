Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo to launch ‘Thank You Market 33!’ project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo is set to launch the “Thank You Market 33!” project Friday, Sept. 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Market 33, according to a news release by the Maverick Boys & Girls Club.

The release said, the kids in the Career Launch/Entrepreneur Club will be working with Market 33 management and staff to learn about different jobs at the grocery store and will be using their customer service skills as a “Thank You” to the community and Market 33.

Last December, Market 33 partnered with the Maverick Club in a project that provided grocery vouchers to families including those who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the release, the Carl J. Anderson Foundation provided the funding for the vouchers that were given to 248 families just before Christmas.

Market 33 management volunteered to print the vouchers for free to the club and altered their software to accommodate the vouchers. The funds were used to purchase only food items and cleaning/hygiene products with no alcohol or tobacco products eligible, the release explained.

The release stated, “Because of the generosity of the management and staff at Market 33, all the funds allocated went directly to the families.”