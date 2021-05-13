Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo awarded $10,000 State Farm grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo has been awarded a $10,000 grant by State Farm’s “Success Depends on Me” program, to be presented this morning at the Club at 11 a.m.
Described by the Boys & Girls Club, “Success Depends on Me” works to provide afterschool and summer programs for K-12 students at the Club, and three elementary school sites. Noted by the Club, 82% of the students it serves live in poverty.
The funding, said the Club, will be used to promote Career Launch and Workforce Development programs and on the job training opportunities.
