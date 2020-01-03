M*A*S*H Blood Drive kicking off this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The annual MAS*H Blood Drive is right around the corner.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center is encouraging everyone to kick off 2020 by donating, and possibly helping save a life.

It starts tomorrow at 8 a.m. and lasts until 7 p.m., a Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It only takes about an hour.

It does not matter what blood type you are, Coffee Memorial needs all types to stock up after the holidays.

“It’s a great reason to come donate for all the goodies, however, the real reason is there are patients in the hospital right this minute that need blood. Cancer patients, their treatment doesn’t take a holiday many of them are blood recipients,” said Coffee Memorial Blood Center Executive Director, Suzanne Talley.

Everyone who donates gets a long-sleeved Coffee Memorial t-shirt plus get entered to win greats prizes including “the complete series” of M*A*S*H DVD set, or a Playstation 4 with a $75 gaming gift card.

You can go online or call ahead to reserve a time slot to donate, but they do also take walk-ins.

This is the 38th year Coffee Memorial has put on the MAS*H blood drive.

