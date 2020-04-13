Martha’s Home provides hope, security for homeless women

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Martha’s Home has expanded from just one house to five over the last three decades. Throughout its growth, they’ve continued to provide homeless women and children in the High Plains a sense of security and hope.

For 32 years, Martha’s Home has opened its doors to women searching for a new beginning.

“We house homeless single women and single mothers with their children, Director Connie Garcia explained. “We have grown from one home to a total of five. We have three homes for single women and two homes for moms with kids.”

During Connie Garcia’s experience as the executive director she’s learned that homelessness doesn’t discriminate.

“We serve women who are homeless for so many reasons, not just domestic violence or addiction, there’s mental health issues, middle-aged and older who you don’t expect to end up homeless that do because they were always blue-collared workers,” said Garcia.

Thanks to the community, Garcia has been able to provide shelter, food, and most importantly something for these women to look forward to: a bright future.

“We do believe in more than just slapping a band-aid on the problem,” Garcia added. “So we’re about long-term change for these women. We do life skills training. They do 12 weeks worth of classes and those are conducted at Central Church of Christ.”

There’s one of several success stories that always comes to Garcia’s mind.

“A woman in her 30s; she had two little boys and her husband died from a motorcycle accident. She fell into a depression and lost her job pretty soon they were evicted and homeless. We connected her with mental health treatment, she was able to go to Amarillo College, get an associates, then actually transfer to WT and end up with a CPA degree,” said Garcia.

Garcia hopes Martha’s Home will help write more happy endings for many more years to come.

“We wanna be the support system for those vulnerable women and single moms and children,” said Garcia.

Every year Martha’s Home hosts its annual fundraiser, “Second Chance Prom”. Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic that event has been postponed.

