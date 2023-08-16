AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An announcement from Make-A-Wish North Texas detailed its upcoming “Burgers, Boots & Brews” fundraiser on Thursday evening for kids with critical illnesses throughout the Panhandle.

The Burgers Boots & Brews fundraiser will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday evening at the Rex Baxter Exhibit Building, located at 3401 SE 10th Ave, the announcement read. Attendees will have the chance to sample burgers from a team of local cooks and restaurants and participate in a silent and live auction, along with listening to stories of inspiration.

“We’re excited to see the community come together to sample delicious burgers and support our incredible Amarillo kids waiting for their wishes to come true,” said Kim Elenez, President/CEO of Make-A-Wish North Texas. “100 percent of our funding ability to make Amarillo wishes come true. We’re driven to grant as many wishes as possible and hope the community will rally with us to help do that.”

Since the start of the fiscal year, Make-A-Wish has assisted 36 kids in the Amarillo area while 43 additional local children are waiting for assistance, according to the announcement.

Those interested can purchase tickets and sponsorships here.