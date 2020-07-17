Love and lemonade raise money for kids battling life-threatening illnesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Children’s Miracle Network is thanking two kids, Ben Hall, and his best friend, Blake, for raising more than $400 with their lemonade stand.

“He and his friend Blake were riding around our neighborhood, and I guess they noticed somebody else had a lemonade stand and they decided they should do something similar. Ben asked Blake ‘what about kids with cancer because I have a brother with cancer,'” Meredith Hall, Hudson and Ben’s mother said.

Ben was not sure how the turnout would be. He just wanted to raise funds so kids like his brother, Hudson, could get the help they need.

“We didn’t get very many customers at first but eventually people started coming by, and then this one car pulled up and thought the idea was pretty cool and posted it on Facebook. That got us more people,” Hall explained.

More people led to more money to be donated to CMN. Lindsey Kinard, director of Children’s Miracle Network, said she was beyond surprised and emotional to see how two kids’ hard work paid off.

“Well, I am a crier, so of course I got emotional and got teary-eyed because I thought ‘here we are in the middle of a pandemic and the world looks so different.’ To see these small kids have a heart with compassion was just amazing to me,” Kinard said.

Kinard told us she hopes acts of kindness like this helps to inspire others to give, especially since the need is greater now more than ever.

For those who want to make a donation to CMN they can do so on their website.

