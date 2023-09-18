AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Los Barrios de Amarillo is set to host its Hispanic Heritage Luncheon in October. The luncheon celebrates the history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic Americans in our area, not only throughout Hispanic Heritage Month but in their everyday lives.

Quintin Marquez, a planning committee member for the luncheon, said the luncheon is a way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and also the Hispanic culture. Marquez said Los Barrios de Amarillo will celebrate things that revolve around the month at the event.

“There will be singers, dancers, and performers,” said Marquez, “We have Rodrigo Zapata from Amarillo National Bank speaking. His story is really what Hispanic Heritage Month is all about.”

Marquez said the luncheon will take place on Oct. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza.

“Tickets are $400 for a table of eight or you can come by yourself for $50 and sit with a great bunch of folks and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. We can’t wait to see everybody out there and it should be a great time,” he said.

According to Marquez, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month is important for the Amarillo community as a whole.

“It’s a good chance to learn things you probably didn’t know about the Hispanic culture, but it’s also about really embracing Hispanic culture for at least a month and getting to know folk that are involved with the Barrio and what they do throughout the Barrio,” he said.

Marquez said this event allows multiple organizations to come together and celebrate the Hispanic culture for an afternoon.

“This is a great chance for Los Barrios de Amarillo, the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and other organizations to come together and really show folks what the Barrio can do and also just embrace Hispanic culture for a great afternoon,” he said.

Los Barrios de Amarillo will distribute awards for Business Community Service, Hispanic Male of the Year, Hispanic Female of the Year, Hispanic Rising Star, and Lifetime Heart of the Barrio. Those awards are presented to Hispanics in our area for their work and efforts throughout the year.

For more information about the Hispanic Heritage Luncheon and how to nominate someone for those awards, visit Los Barrios de Amarillo’s website.