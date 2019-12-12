Lone Scout Tree program to provide equipment for scouts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the fourth year in a row, the Boy Scouts of America are putting up their Lone Scout Tree.

This program is a lot like the Angel Tree program, except it is asking for equipment for the scouts like compasses, tents, and sleeping bags.

They hope that every tag will be taken off the tree by next Friday.

“One of the things that we think that is most important in the scouting program is that it is open and available to any youth, no matter how much funding that they might have coming from their family, or even from their scouting unit. And no one should not have what they need to be able to participate in the program,” said Golden Spread Council Commissioner, Chrystene Speed.

With the help of this gear, the scouts hope they can earn the rank of Eagle Scout.