AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The 30th annual National Philanthropy Day (NPD) Awards Recognition was scheduled for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Heritage Room, sponsored by the Amarillo Area Foundation, Amarillo National Bank, and the West Texas A&M University Foundation.

Organizers described that the ceremony is intended to recognize people, foundations, events, and others that have made significant impacts across the Texas Panhandle through philanthropic efforts. The keynote speaker for the event in 2022 will be “social entrepreneur” Daron Babcock, responsible for multiple ventures including Bonton Farms, which was noted as one of the largest urban farms in the United States, currently set in South Dallas.

The NPD organizers described that the 2022 honorees include:

AutoInc. – Outstanding Business

Louise Bowers Slentz Foundation – Outstanding Foundation

Heal the City – Saddle Up and Save a Life – Outstanding Fundraising Event

Joe Bill Sherrod – Outstanding Fundraising Professional

Brick & Elm – Outstanding Media

Steve and Lea Wright – Outstanding Philanthropist

Jim Whitton – Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser

Tom Bivins – Lifetime Service Award (Posthumously)

Organizers noted that tickets and further information about the Association of Fundraising Professionals Texas Plains Chapter can be found on its website.

For the latest updates on local news, events, and weather, check with MyHighPlains.com.