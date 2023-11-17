AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local Outreach for Survivors of Suicide (LOSS) Team of Family Support Services is set to receive an $18,000 donation from LOSS Team volunteers Dana and Aron Yarbrough during a presentation at 9 a.m. on Friday at FSS, located at 2209 SW 7th.

The presentation, according to organizers, will take place one day before International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day on Saturday, during which “survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding, and hope through their shared experience.”

Organizers noted that the donation to FSS comes from event proceeds from the Emilie Yarbrough’s Love Anchors Memorial Golf Tournament which was established in memory of the Yarbroughs’s late daughter Emilie. The proceeds will be used to provide resources to survivors of suicide including site restoration, counseling opportunities and more.

“Potter and Randall counties have nearly three times the state average of suicides per capita,” a release from officials read. “A survivor of suicide is five times more likely to attempt or die by suicide themselves.”

The area’s first LOSS Team was established by the FSS and Amarillo Public Health with the financial support of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission in order to provide those family members, friends and loved ones of people who have died by suicide with local resources and peer support throughout their grieving process. More information on the LOSS Team and FSS can be found here.