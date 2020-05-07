Local organizations team up for food pantry

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Some local organizations are coming together to host a pop-up food pantry for those in need in Amarillo.

The High Plains Area Agriculture Community, the High Plains Food Bank, and Hillside Christian church are some of the bigger names that are helping host a pop-up food pantry Friday, May 8, at 1 p.m. at Thompson Park.

“We are all coming together just to make sure that we are helping serve folks who need it,” Executive Director for the High Plains Food Bank, Zach Wilson. “So, it will be a first come first serve though, and we will be going until we run out. But we want this to help a lot of folks that need it right now.”

Wilson added there will be 2,000 packs of food given out, and you do not need to show any sort of identification to receive the food.

If you plan on attending the food pantry, Wilson asks that you enter through Hastings Ave., which is on the north side of Thompson Park.

Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller said there will be a lot of food for families in need.

“Packs are gonna be given on a first come first serve basis, and I know that’s true, but like I said we have a lot of food coming. It’s going to be limited to one per vehicle, there’s 2,000 packs available for families in need. So, that’s a lot of food, especially when you consider we have 200,000 people, that were gonna be able to do 2000,” Miller said.

Miller is also asking those that are planning to attend, not arrive until 1 p.m. so that those working the pantry do not get backed up.

