Local non-profit hosts annual school supply drive for foster children

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The non-profit, Amarillo Angels, who help support foster families are in the donation collection period of their annual event.

Every year, the organization has set up donation boxes at locations throughout the area.

“We have bins located all over Amarillo and Canyon and, if you’re so inclined, this is a great way for you to help the children in foster care and the families that take care of them when you’re just at the store. If you’re picking up some school supplies for your kiddos throw a few in for us and drop them off at our locations,” Executive Director Gwen Hicks said.

Their hope is to collect as many school supplies for foster children ahead of the school year despite the current pandemic. Once the donations are collected, Hicks said the families are invited out for a special event.

“On August 4, we will be hosting an event at the Discovery Center where families can come in they’ll have to wear their mask, but they can come in and just enjoy the evening, said Hicks. “At the end of the night, we will, when they get ready to leave, we will hand them their bags of school supplies so they don’t have to have that expense,” Hicks said.

Foster families may register to attend this event, here.

The donation collection period is now until July 23. The school supplies need are items such as include markers (8-pack classic colors, washable preferred), #2 pencils, pencil bags, pink erasers, pens (blue, black, and red), highlighters, pocket folders with brads, glue bottles and glue sticks, scissors (children and adult), 3-ring binders, wide-ruled notebook paper, tissues, rulers, quart-sized Ziploc bags, map colors, spiral notebooks, composition notebooks, Expo dry-erase markers, 3×3 sticky notes, and earbuds.

Below are the drop off locations where you can bring your unopened school supplies.

CB Boutique

2819 Civic Circle

Amarillo, Texas 79109

Hartman Roofing

10206 S Georgia St

Amarillo, TX 79118

All Star Family Ford

13301, I-27

Amarillo, TX 79119

Pure Water

504 23rd street

Canyon, Texas 79015

Butler Benefits and Consulting

2800 Civic Circle Suite 20

Amarillo, Texas 79109

Candle Company

A-2, 2300 SW 6th Ave

Amarillo, TX 79106

Yellow City Pet Supply

7710 Hillside Rd #200

Amarillo, TX 79119

