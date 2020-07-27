Local non-profit giving away free clothes to Canyon ISD students

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Freedom House of Canyon is giving away free new and gently used clothes to any Canyon ISD student who needs them.

Every year for the past 10 years, the non-profit hosts the annual giveaway in hopes of alleviating the stress and expenses when it comes to back to school shopping.

“We’ve been very blessed by the residents of Canyon, ya know, they like to go shopping sometimes and they bring us their clothes that they don’t use,” Lyndsey Dickerson with Freedom House of Canyon, explained.

This year, due to the pandemic, their back-to-school event will look a little different.

“Well normally without the COVID, we have a weekend that we do it and everybody just lines up outside the door and we just let them as we can,” Dickerson said. “This year, it’s by appointment only and it’s over a two -week period August 3 through August 17.”

Although there is uncertainty regarding in-person classes this school year, the Freedom House is making sure their doors stay open for kids who need it the most.

“Really the elementary-aged kids because they’re so rough on their clothes and they have there growth spurts and they go through them really quickly,” Dickerson said. “Whether you’re at home or you’re at school you still need clothes so we got ’em, come get ’em.”

To make an appointment, call 806-655-7912.

