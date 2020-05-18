Local Make-A-Wish girl grateful for 2016 Disney World trip

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In 2016, Gentry’s wish was granted by Make-A Wish-Foundation who sent her and her family to Disney World. Four years later and the 8-year-old is still on a high from her trip.

“I got to see Sleepy, and once Snow White was on stage, and she’s like my favorite Disney princess,” Gentry explained.

Gentry suffers from Myasthena Gravis and has always dreamed of the most magical place on Earth.

“Because she loves birds and I love birds and she has happily ever after,” Gentry said about her love for Snow White.

Gentry’s mom, Erin Marsh, said she is grateful for the experience.

“Wishes can do a lot for a lot of families,” said Marsh. “It even extends and improves the prognosis for some kids because they need that break from medical testing and being poked and prodded on by doctors.”

For years, Make-A-Wish has provided children with magical experiences.

“The parties that they give you, like holiday parties,” Gentry added.

“Make a wish is a huge part of our family make a wish we never stop being involved in different things and events,” Marsh said. “It’s different if you’ve been to Disney as a family just going as a family than as a Wish Kid, that changed our lives for sure.”

With the current pandemic, Make-A-Wish Foundation has had to pause its wish making for several children. If you’d like to donate, click here.

