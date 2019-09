AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local law enforcement are teaming up with Dunkin’ to raise money for t Special Olympics Texas.

Officers will be at Dunkin’ to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR).

Officers along with Special Olympics athletes and representatives to welcome guests and collect donations.

If you donate, Dunkin’ will offer an Expresso VIP Card.

They will be at Dunkin’ from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on On Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14.