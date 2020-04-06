Local homeless shelter housing women, children in need during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting so many people in our community including the homeless. Those who were already without or struggling to make ends meet have been hit financially.

Martha’s Home of Amarillo, which houses women and children are really feeling the financial impacts of this pandemic.

The home said two of their women that were recently working as restaurant servers have been laid off and there are several mothers in the homes that are now without childcare.

Director, Connie Garcia, said before the pandemic these women were finally getting their lives together.

“What we’re seeing a real fear of now is our ladies losing their jobs, being laid off, losing their child care, not being able to work, so many of these women have just gotten on their feet and they’re very frightened now because they’re being set back,” Garcia explained.

The home said they are helping women find jobs at United, Walmart, and other local places still hiring.

Garcia is also encouraging the community to help and she’s strongly encouraging monetary donations at this time.

“Right now, we have a website and there’s a give button our Facebook page,” Garcia added. “As always we can use some Lysol. If you have some extra cans of Lysol, toilet paper; we have five homes full of women and we do have supplies except we’re going through them rapidly.”

Every year, Martha’s Home puts on its yearly fundraiser, Second Chance Prom, to help raise money for the non-profit. Due to the current pandemic, that event has been postponed.

You can make those donations on Martha Home’s website or through their Facebook page.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: