Local family holding virtual 5K to honor daughter’s legacy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Many things look different in the pandemic, including 5K’s.

Stephanie and Joe Price are putting together the Sunshine for Charlotte Virtual 5K. It’s in honor of their newborn baby who passed only 12 days after she was born. She had a heart defect and kidney failure.

The event will benefit the March of Dimes, which aims to stop infant mortality and prematurity.

Registration is open now.

The virtual 5K will be on October 25.

For more information, click here.

