Local family creates community bins for neighbors in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Located by the mailboxes in the Tradewind community is another set of boxes giving residents peace of mind.

“I mean even to just come out and walk through your little community area is much nicer,” Sylvia Trevino said.

Trevino and her kids started the community bins in hopes of helping neighbors during this pandemic.

“People can’t find half of these items anyways and I’m going through to see what we have extra and put it out there,” Trevino.

The Tradewind community bins, now filled with books, games, necessities and non-perishable food have inspired others to donate.

“We do ask if you take you leave something. It’s been fun to see, you know, crowds of people and kids going to get their parents and say ‘hey we saw this,'” Trevino added. “We do make sure nothing is damaged nothing is spilled everything is closed, brand new.”

Not only has this idea turned into a community service, but it has given kids in the neighborhood something to look forward to.

“When it comes to kid’s stuff especially books there is you know school kind of different for everybody right now but it gives them a change of pace.”

During a time of uncertainty, the Trevino family is just happy they can help out a neighbor in need.

