Local dealership donates more than $18K to 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A local car dealership is giving back to 24 Hours In the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center.

Auto Inc. donated more than $18,000 to 24 Hours to help cancer survivors during their treatment and after.

The dealership donated $50 of every vehicle sale they had last month.

"We at Auto Inc., we feel it's very important to support our community and this is just a great cause to get out and help this organization, help the cancer survivors in our area," said Greg Stafford.

Auto Inc. also said it means a lot to support those impacted by cancer.