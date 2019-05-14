Heart of the High Plains

Local dealership donates more than $18K to 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center

By:

Posted: May 13, 2019 10:10 PM CDT

Updated: May 13, 2019 10:10 PM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A local car dealership is giving back to 24 Hours In the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center.

Auto Inc. donated more than $18,000 to 24 Hours to help cancer survivors during their treatment and after.

The dealership donated $50 of every vehicle sale they had last month.

"We at Auto Inc., we feel it's very important to support our community and this is just a great cause to get out and help this organization, help the cancer survivors in our area," said Greg Stafford.

Auto Inc. also said it means a lot to support those impacted by cancer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News