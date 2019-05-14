Local dealership donates more than $18K to 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A local car dealership is giving back to 24 Hours In the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center.
Auto Inc. donated more than $18,000 to 24 Hours to help cancer survivors during their treatment and after.
The dealership donated $50 of every vehicle sale they had last month.
"We at Auto Inc., we feel it's very important to support our community and this is just a great cause to get out and help this organization, help the cancer survivors in our area," said Greg Stafford.
Auto Inc. also said it means a lot to support those impacted by cancer.
