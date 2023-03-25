AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Saturday many local Boy Scouts went around several Amarillo area neighborhoods collecting food donations for its annual Scouting for Food “Good Turn” program. All of the donations that the scouts collected will benefit the High Plains Food Bank.

“Our packs and troops have gone out and sent flyers to different areas of town and they are going and picking up the food. And bringing it to the high plains food bank and we weigh it, and we sort it into bins so that they can supply food for our community,” said 4062 Scout Master Elizabeth Barclay.

Barclay said that this annual event allows the scouts to give back to their community and help those that are in need.

“They do that every year and it counts as their community service. That they get to help with the community and also help to make them feel better. To help with the community here close at home,” said Barclay.

High Plains Food Bank Director of Marketing and Communications, Zivorad Filipovic said that with inflation and covid benefits ending it has been hard for a lot of people in the Panhandle.

“People have, you know had to figure out ways to still keep lights on. Still, you know have a roof over their head. So, also if those costs have risen so has the cost of food. So, we have just seen an increase in people needing help,” said Filipovic. “So, when the community comes together and supports us in these ways it just helps those families not have to worry about how they are going to put their next meal on their table for their family.”

In previous years troops have raised around 6 thousand pounds of food during the Scouting for Food, event. With food and monetary donations last year the event raised over 72 thousand meals for the High Plains Food Bank.

To find out how to donate to the food bank you can visit their website.