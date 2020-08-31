Local beef, dairy community raise over $80K for Snack Pac 4 Kids Beef Stik program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Monday, Amarillo area beef and dairy communities presented more than $80,000 to Snack Pak 4 Kids Beef Stik program.

The money will be used to provide beef sticks for students through the Snack Pak Weekend Hunger program.

The program started in 2017 and aims to provide more protein for students in the Texas Panhandle.

“Kids can’t learn if they’re hungry, and if our teachers tell us their students are hungry, then our job is to rally around our teachers and rally around that issue that they see in the classroom,” said Snack Pak 4 Kids Executive Director Dyron Howell. “So when we give these kids the nutrition they need, then they can focus, then they can learn, and we all can reach our full potential when we have the right nutrition on board.”

Beef provides ten essential nutrients and vitamins, including protein, zinc, and iron.

