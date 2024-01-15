AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Leadership Amarillo & Canyon is preparing to host its annual Leading with Impact luncheon. The luncheon will take place at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza room on March 6 at 11:30 a.m.

Lisa Blake, Leadership Amarillo & Canyon’s executive director, said the luncheon is the only fundraiser for the nonprofit’s teen program. The teen program is aimed at teaching leadership skills, the importance of business, and the importance of nonprofits. The program runs from October to May.

Blake said the Leading with Impact luncheon provides the funds needed to support the program.

“It’s an hour luncheon that we provide a dynamic speaker and a delicious lunch,” Blake said. “The funds from the luncheon help provide our teen program. It’s so important because our teen program affects area high school students, juniors, and seniors. We are working with 10 different high schools and these students deserve the opportunity to grow in their leadership skills. We want to provide this program to help them grow as leaders and help them come up with a plan for their future and with their lives.”

According to Blake, the guest speaker who will be at the luncheon this year will be Dyron Howell.

“Dyron Howell will be talking about the power of collaborative leadership in our community,” she said. “It’s going to be powerful and he is going to share some specific information as it relates to our teen program and the impact that we already had in our community. He is going to plant some seeds within those who attend on how can we collaborate as leaders, how can we come together and make our community a greater place.”

Blake said the attendance numbers for the luncheon continue to increase every year.

“We’re grateful for the support we are receiving from so many businesses in our community,” she said. “Every year our attendance has increased, so we are having it at the civic center and we expect to have 300 to 350 people in attendance.”

Sponsorships can be purchased on Leadership Amarillo & Canyon’s website.