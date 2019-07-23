Law enforcement, fire department helping out mothers in need in Dumas

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “It boils down to one thing. We’re raising money for a foundation that really helps out people in Moore County,” said Jace Delgado, Investigator with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

The foundation that Delgado is talking about is the CareNet Pregnancy Resource Center of Dumas. CareNet is a non-profit that helps out area mothers in need of clothes, diapers, and other essential baby items.

“I mean, it is truly a blessing to be the organization that’s able to do those things but none of that would be possible without our community’s help. There’s just no way that we could do what we do without them,” said Monica Sullivan, executive director of CareNet Pregnancy Resource Center of Dumas.

Over the past year, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Dumas Police Department, and the Dumas Fire Department raised over $1,500 for CareNet in what they call a “Bottle Drive.”

The “Bottle Drive” is a friendly competition in which they go around to various businesses around the county, placing empty bottles for people to put money in.

Sullivan said this is just a continuation of the solid working relationship they have with one another.

“They see things that we don’t. We always tell them that if they ever need diapers or you walk into a house and you see there’s a need. Just let them know that we’re here,” said Sullivan.

While it is a friendly competition among the three, Delgado told us it is about the community helping out the ones that need it most.

“At the end of the day we all share the same goal. We want to give back to Moore County. We want to help the people of Moore County and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Delgado.