Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to host virtual Power of the Purse fundraiser

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health is set to host their annual Power of the Purse Fundraiser in a virtual-only setting on Wed., Sept. 29 from noon to 1:00 p.m.

The keynote speaker for the event, Jennifer Ashton M.D., an OB/GYN, author and medical correspondent for Good Morning America, will deliver her message virtually with Janet Tornelli-Mitchell, M.D., according to Texas Tech University Health and Sciences Center (TTUHSC).

“We are thankful to have an opportunity to live-stream Dr. Ashton’s stories about health and happiness,” Angela Knapp Eggers, senior director of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, said.

Eggers added, “She has endured significant adversities in her career in health care, but her ability to persevere and continue to share guidance and science-based evidence has been so important for people across the country. We look forward to welcoming her to Texas remotely.”

“We are encouraging our donors to share the registration link with their originally intended luncheon guests, so that Dr. Ashton’s message of hope and self-care can extend well beyond our normal audience,” Eggers said.

TTUHSC stated that this year’s event will benefit programs “dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls in the Panhandle and beyond by advancing multidisciplinary science in women’s health.” Beneficiaries for this year’s event are the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Human Sex Trafficking Symposium and health care providers across Texas.

According to TTUHSC, a link will be provided to ticket holders and donors before the virtual event.

For any questions regarding the virtual event conact the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at (806)414-9941.