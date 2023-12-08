AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Larry’s Heating and Air is preparing to donate a full HVAC system to a family in need for the holiday season in partnership with Morrison Supply.

David Richards, owner of Larry’s Heating and Air, said a drawing will be held on Dec. 15 live on Facebook at 10 a.m. where a winner will be decided for the full system.

“Well it’s an honor that Morrison stepped up and gave us this system,” Richards said. “I believe the true recipe of life is to help others and I’m blessed because of the people in Amarillo that use Larry’s Heating and Air. I just want to give back to the community. There’s probably a lot of families that probably can’t afford something like that so we want to bless a family.”

According to Richards, once a winner is chosen, Larry’s will come out and complete a full home assessment.

“We’ll do what’s called a heat load calculation and make sure we size the equipment right for the home. Then we’ll pull a city permit and just get to work,” he said.

Ronnie Pepper, account manager at Morrison Supply, said the system will be from the brand Comfortmaker. He added that Morrison is all about giving back and helping the community.

“Well Morrison, we represent the ICP brand Comfortmaker and so what we’ll be donating is a furnace, coil, and condenser all from Comfortmaker,” Pepper said. “Larry’s came to us and asked if we could help them with blessing someone in the Amarillo community and Morrison likes helping the community, so that’s the reason why we started helping them with this.”

According to Richards, to enter the drawing, people can like, share and comment their name or the name of someone they wish on Larry’s Heating and Air’s Facebook post.

Richards adds that Larry’s Heating and Air will complete everything from ductwork to the new central heating and air system for the family in need.