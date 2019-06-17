KAMR Local 4 celebrating Founder's Day by volunteering with local organizations 18 Photos View Gallery Video Gallery Founder's Day 2019 Gallery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- KAMR Local 4's parent company, Nexstar Media Group, is celebrating the founding of the company by volunteering in the community with Founder's Days of Caring.

Nexstar staff members in all 100 Nexstar television markets receive paid time off to volunteer in their communities.

The day is intended to shift our employee focus from being a television station serving the community to our employees volunteering and making a personal commitment by helping those in need within our local communities.

This year, the KAMR Local 4 team will be working with Advo Companies, Colorful Closets, and Storybridge.

We would like to give a special thanks to the Cook Shack for providing lunch for our volunteers and the organizations we are working with.

As the second largest media group in the country, Nexstar Media Group recognizes the great responsibility we have to serve our local markets.

For Founder's Day in 2018, Nexstar had 3,675 volunteers, donated 13,480 hours, served 85,827 meals, delivered 234,668 pounds of food, helped build seven homes, and raised $190,815.

To read more about Founder's Day, click here.